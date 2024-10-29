There was plenty of downhill fun to be had on the dayplaceholder image
In pictures: People enjoy a piste of the action at Polmont snowsports centre

By James Trimble
Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:56 BST
Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre opened its doors and its ski slope to give people a taste of what the facility has to offer.

The event, which took place on Sunday from 11am to 4pm, allowed people to take part in activities, including skiing, snowboarding and tubing free of charge, as well as enjoy a number of race demonstrations.

A second hand sale also took place, while food and refreshments were available throughout the day.

A Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre spokesperson said: “It was a fabulous day and we were absolutely thrilled to see so many people turn up to the slope to make the most of our boarding and skiing sessions, as well as have lots of fun tubing.

“Our volunteers who gave up their own time to organise today did a brilliant job and we are so grateful to them for opening up this new charity slope to our amazing community.

“Our very talented race trainees also gave us a fabulous finish, showing off some of their hard-earned skills.”

Instructors were on hand throughout the day to give lessons on the slope

Instructors were on hand throughout the day to give lessons on the slope Photo: Scott Louden

Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre staff members Matt and Scott welcome visitors to the slope

Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre staff members Matt and Scott welcome visitors to the slope Photo: Scott Louden

Ailsa Muir, 12, checks out some of the gear for sale on the day with volunteer Liz Hyslop

Ailsa Muir, 12, checks out some of the gear for sale on the day with volunteer Liz Hyslop Photo: Scott Louden

Instruction had to be given before people were let lose on the slope

Instruction had to be given before people were let lose on the slope Photo: Scott Louden

