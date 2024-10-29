In pictures: People enjoy a piste of the action at Polmont snowsports centre

The event, which took place on Sunday from 11am to 4pm, allowed people to take part in activities, including skiing, snowboarding and tubing free of charge, as well as enjoy a number of race demonstrations.

A second hand sale also took place, while food and refreshments were available throughout the day.

A Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre spokesperson said: “It was a fabulous day and we were absolutely thrilled to see so many people turn up to the slope to make the most of our boarding and skiing sessions, as well as have lots of fun tubing.

“Our volunteers who gave up their own time to organise today did a brilliant job and we are so grateful to them for opening up this new charity slope to our amazing community.

“Our very talented race trainees also gave us a fabulous finish, showing off some of their hard-earned skills.”

Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre open day 2024 Instructors were on hand throughout the day to give lessons on the slope

Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre open day 2024 Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre staff members Matt and Scott welcome visitors to the slope

Polmonthill Community Snowsports Centre open day 2024 Ailsa Muir, 12, checks out some of the gear for sale on the day with volunteer Liz Hyslop