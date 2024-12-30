In Pictures: Party time for all at the Grangemouth Sparkle Ball

Attended by almost 200 people, the Sparkle Ball, as it is affectionately known, features a slap up four-course dinner, live entertainment and a disco.
An Enable Falkirk spokesperson said: “It's a night that everyone looks forward to, as guests have the chance to dress up in their finest clothes, creating a glamorous atmosphere full of joy and excitement.
"The Sparkle Ball is run by dedicated volunteers and is generously subsidised by the Enable Falkirk charity, which reduces ticket prices by almost 50 per cent to make it accessible for all.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for individuals to come together, celebrate the season, and make lasting memories in an inclusive, festive and sparkling setting.”
As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, everyone had a great time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.