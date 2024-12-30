The Leapark was packed for the annual Enable Sparkle BallThe Leapark was packed for the annual Enable Sparkle Ball
The Leapark was packed for the annual Enable Sparkle Ball

In Pictures: Party time for all at the Grangemouth Sparkle Ball

By James Trimble
Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:51 GMT
The Falkirk branch of charity Enable once again hosted its festive gathering in Grangemouth’s Leapark Hotel for adults with disabilities.

Attended by almost 200 people, the Sparkle Ball, as it is affectionately known, features a slap up four-course dinner, live entertainment and a disco.

An Enable Falkirk spokesperson said: “It's a night that everyone looks forward to, as guests have the chance to dress up in their finest clothes, creating a glamorous atmosphere full of joy and excitement.

"The Sparkle Ball is run by dedicated volunteers and is generously subsidised by the Enable Falkirk charity, which reduces ticket prices by almost 50 per cent to make it accessible for all.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for individuals to come together, celebrate the season, and make lasting memories in an inclusive, festive and sparkling setting.”

As you can see from Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, everyone had a great time.

Festive hats feature prominently in the Enable Sparkle Ball at Leapark Hotel

1. Enable Sparkle Ball at Leapark Hotel 2024

Festive hats feature prominently in the Enable Sparkle Ball at Leapark Hotel Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Guests enjoy a fabulous four course meal at the Leapark to kick off the annual Enable Sparkle Ball

2. Enable Sparkle Ball at Leapark Hotel 2024

Guests enjoy a fabulous four course meal at the Leapark to kick off the annual Enable Sparkle Ball Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Enable Sparkle Ball allows people to enjoy a festive time with friends and family

3. Enable Sparkle Ball at Leapark Hotel 2024

The Enable Sparkle Ball allows people to enjoy a festive time with friends and family Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Sparkle Ball is a time to dress up and shine

4. Enable Sparkle Ball at Leapark Hotel 2024

The Sparkle Ball is a time to dress up and shine Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FalkirkGrangemouth
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice