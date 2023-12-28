News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Our gallery of photographs from Falkirk Herald readers

Here’s a gallery of photographs taken and submitted by our readers during 2023.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT

They have been captured in and around Falkirk, as well as further afield by keen photographers.

We feature one every week on our letters page but they are so good that we decided to give people another chance to have a look at them

If you would like one of your images to be considered for publication, please a landscape photograph to [email protected]

A black swan, rare in Scotland, was photographed at Linlithgow Loch by Gordon Clark.

A black swan, rare in Scotland, was photographed at Linlithgow Loch by Gordon Clark. Photo: Gordon Clark

This view through the trees of Avon Aqueduct was taken by Betty Brodie.

This view through the trees of Avon Aqueduct was taken by Betty Brodie. Photo: Betty Brodie

Field of golden rapeseed captured by Gordon Clark on a walk between Bo'ness and Linlithgow

Field of golden rapeseed captured by Gordon Clark on a walk between Bo'ness and Linlithgow Photo: Gordon Clark

Hawes Pier at South Queensferry on the River Forth taken by William Chalmers of Shieldhill.

Hawes Pier at South Queensferry on the River Forth taken by William Chalmers of Shieldhill. Photo: Jim Chalmers

