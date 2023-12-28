In pictures: Our gallery of photographs from Falkirk Herald readers

Here’s a gallery of photographs taken and submitted by our readers during 2023.

They have been captured in and around Falkirk, as well as further afield by keen photographers.

We feature one every week on our letters page but they are so good that we decided to give people another chance to have a look at them

If you would like one of your images to be considered for publication, please a landscape photograph to [email protected]

1 . Readers' gallery A black swan, rare in Scotland, was photographed at Linlithgow Loch by Gordon Clark. Photo: Gordon Clark Photo Sales

2 . Readers' gallery This view through the trees of Avon Aqueduct was taken by Betty Brodie. Photo: Betty Brodie Photo Sales

3 . Readers' gallery Field of golden rapeseed captured by Gordon Clark on a walk between Bo'ness and Linlithgow Photo: Gordon Clark Photo Sales

4 . Readers' gallery Hawes Pier at South Queensferry on the River Forth taken by William Chalmers of Shieldhill. Photo: Jim Chalmers Photo Sales