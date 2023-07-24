In pictures: Open day fun at Falkirk's Westfield Community Centre

An open day at Westfield Community Centre in Falkirk attracted the crowds on Saturday.

Activities on offer included a bouncy castle where the youngsters could let off some steam, a slide, stalls and refreshments.

There was also lots of entertainment throughout the day, including from the Freedom of Mind Community Choir, Sweet Harmony, Standout Theatre School, Move IT Lose IT and Reset & Relax (Swedish massage).

Those attending had an opportunity to meet the centre’s community team and find out what is on offer, as well as learning more about how to get involved in volunteering.

