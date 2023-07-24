News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Open day fun at Falkirk's Westfield Community Centre

An open day at Westfield Community Centre in Falkirk attracted the crowds on Saturday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

Activities on offer included a bouncy castle where the youngsters could let off some steam, a slide, stalls and refreshments.

There was also lots of entertainment throughout the day, including from the Freedom of Mind Community Choir, Sweet Harmony, Standout Theatre School, Move IT Lose IT and Reset & Relax (Swedish massage).

Those attending had an opportunity to meet the centre’s community team and find out what is on offer, as well as learning more about how to get involved in volunteering.

Every good fun day has to have a bouncy castle ... as this youngster knows.

Every good fun day has to have a bouncy castle ... as this youngster knows. Photo: Michael Gillen

Giving a help hand: Scott Findlay of ELLY Project; Janet Strathie, trustee and chairperson; Adele Garvock, trustee; Andrena Templeman, trustee; and Dannielle Coyle, project coordinator.

Giving a help hand: Scott Findlay of ELLY Project; Janet Strathie, trustee and chairperson; Adele Garvock, trustee; Andrena Templeman, trustee; and Dannielle Coyle, project coordinator. Photo: Michael Gillen

There were lots of activities, including the Move It Or Lose It! class.

There were lots of activities, including the Move It Or Lose It! class. Photo: Michael Gillen

And Spiderman got in on the act too.

And Spiderman got in on the act too. Photo: Michael Gillen

