In pictures: On their marks for Strathcarron Hospice 10k 2023

Runners took to the streets on Sunday to raise much-needed funding for Strathcarron Hospice.

The popular 10k event saw athletes of all abilities, including fun runners cover a route round Denny and Bonnybridge, even running close to the hospice building.

First over the finishing line was Gregor Yates in a time of 32 minutes, while Andrew Wright was next and first veteran over 40 to finish in 34:23.

Second senior was Maher Sawan in 37:01, but ahead of him was Arran Ritchie in the under 17 category in a time of 36:53.

First female to finish was Jennifer Wetton in 37:26 with the second female Natalia Beattie in 45:59.

However, Piper Smith the first female in the 17-18 category in a time of 44:41.

Alastair McMurray was the first over 60 veteran to finish in his time of 45:16.

As well as congratulating everyone who took part, the hospice team thanked their sponsors for their support in the successful event – Lightways Contractors Ltd , LifeFit Wellness and Class 1 Traffic Management Ltd.

