In pictures: On their marks for Strathcarron Hospice 10k 2023

Runners took to the streets on Sunday to raise much-needed funding for Strathcarron Hospice.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:19 BST

The popular 10k event saw athletes of all abilities, including fun runners cover a route round Denny and Bonnybridge, even running close to the hospice building.

First over the finishing line was Gregor Yates in a time of 32 minutes, while Andrew Wright was next and first veteran over 40 to finish in 34:23.

Second senior was Maher Sawan in 37:01, but ahead of him was Arran Ritchie in the under 17 category in a time of 36:53.

First female to finish was Jennifer Wetton in 37:26 with the second female Natalia Beattie in 45:59.

However, Piper Smith the first female in the 17-18 category in a time of 44:41.

Alastair McMurray was the first over 60 veteran to finish in his time of 45:16.

As well as congratulating everyone who took part, the hospice team thanked their sponsors for their support in the successful event – Lightways Contractors Ltd , LifeFit Wellness and Class 1 Traffic Management Ltd.

1. Strathcarron 10k 2023

Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Denny and Bonnybridge to raise funds for the hospice. Photo: Michael Gillen

Crowd getting ready to lend their support.

2. Strathcarron 10k 2023

Crowd getting ready to lend their support. Photo: Michael Gillen

Limbering up ahead of the start.

3. Strathcarron 10k 2023

Limbering up ahead of the start. Photo: Michael Gillen

Some competitors swapped running vests for fancy dress.

4. Strathcarron 10k 2023

Some competitors swapped running vests for fancy dress. Photo: Michael Gillen

