In pictures: Older People's Network Day in Falkirk town centre proves another success

They could all be found under one roof at the Older People’s Network Day in the Howgate Centre on Wednesday.

The event, which has proven popular in previous years, is an initiative born out of collaboration between many local groups and organisations and offered people over 50 access to valuable resources, advice and companionship.

Organised by Falkirk Older People’s Network in partnership with the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, Solicitors for Older People Scotland, Falkirk Delivers and The Braveheart Association, the day offered a welcoming space for older people to discover services, learn something new and meet like-minded people.

More than 20 organisations were represented offering guidance on health, wellbeing and community engagement.

1 . Falkirk Older People's Network Event The Braveheart Team Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk Older People's Network Event Jane and Lindsay of Living Well Falkirk Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk Older People's Network Event Rachel and Carol of MECS Mobile Emergency Care Service Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Falkirk Older People's Network Event Members of Scottish Seniors Computer Clubs Falkirk Group Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales