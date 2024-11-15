The event on Wednesday was organised by Falkirk Older People's Network. (Pics: Scott Louden)The event on Wednesday was organised by Falkirk Older People's Network. (Pics: Scott Louden)
The event on Wednesday was organised by Falkirk Older People's Network. (Pics: Scott Louden)

In pictures: Older People's Network Day in Falkirk town centre proves another success

By Fiona Dobie
Published 15th Nov 2024, 08:49 GMT
A large number of charities, community groups and organisations came together to show their commitment to enhancing life for older adults this week.

They could all be found under one roof at the Older People’s Network Day in the Howgate Centre on Wednesday.

The event, which has proven popular in previous years, is an initiative born out of collaboration between many local groups and organisations and offered people over 50 access to valuable resources, advice and companionship.

Organised by Falkirk Older People’s Network in partnership with the Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, Solicitors for Older People Scotland, Falkirk Delivers and The Braveheart Association, the day offered a welcoming space for older people to discover services, learn something new and meet like-minded people.

More than 20 organisations were represented offering guidance on health, wellbeing and community engagement.

The Braveheart Team

1. Falkirk Older People's Network Event

The Braveheart Team Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Jane and Lindsay of Living Well Falkirk

2. Falkirk Older People's Network Event

Jane and Lindsay of Living Well Falkirk Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Rachel and Carol of MECS Mobile Emergency Care Service

3. Falkirk Older People's Network Event

Rachel and Carol of MECS Mobile Emergency Care Service Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Members of Scottish Seniors Computer Clubs Falkirk Group

4. Falkirk Older People's Network Event

Members of Scottish Seniors Computer Clubs Falkirk Group Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice