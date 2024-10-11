In pictures: Northern Lights in Falkirk put on a dazzling show as Aurora Borealis lights up the night sky

By Michael Gillen

Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:10 BST
Readers have shared their stunning pictures of the Northern Lights that lit up the skies above Falkirk last night (Thursday, October 10) and into the early hours of this morning.

The dazzling display provided a fantastic show for residents despite the light pollution Falkirk district is used to.

The Northern Lights could be seen across the UK throughout the night.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

Kimberley Boath dogs watching the light show.

Photo: Kimberley Boath.

The Northern Lights by Charleane Anne.

Photo: Contributed

The Northern Lights by Betty Walker.

Photo: Contributed

The Northern Lights above Bonnybridge by David Fraser.

Photo: Contributed

