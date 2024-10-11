In pictures: Northern Lights in Falkirk put on a dazzling show as Aurora Borealis lights up the night sky

The dazzling display provided a fantastic show for residents despite the light pollution Falkirk district is used to.
The Northern Lights could be seen across the UK throughout the night.
The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.
