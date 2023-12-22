News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Newcarron Court Christmas celebrations with Santa and Provost

There were two very special visitors at the Newcarron Court nursing home Christmas party this week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 19:58 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 19:58 GMT

Provost Robert Bissett was there and he brought along Santa, who had taken time off from his December 25 preparations to hand over some selection boxes to the residents.

They arrived at the perfect time as the staff were busy organising the annual Christmas party for residents.

Like so many nursing home staff and carers they will be working throughout the festive period to look after our elderly and vulnerable.

A big thank you from everyone for all their efforts.

Merry Christmas.

Provost Robert Bissett and Santa were delighted to visit.

1. Newcarron Nursing Home Christmas party

Provost Robert Bissett and Santa were delighted to visit. Photo: Michael Gillen

Residents were enjoying their Christmas party.

2. Newcarron Nursing Home Christmas party

Residents were enjoying their Christmas party. Photo: Michael Gillen

Even those confined to bed were delighted to get a visit - and a present.

3. Newcarron Nursing Home Christmas party

Even those confined to bed were delighted to get a visit - and a present. Photo: Michael Gillen

Dropping by to say hello and Merry Christmas.

4. Newcarron Nursing Home Christmas party

Dropping by to say hello and Merry Christmas. Photo: Michael Gillen

