In pictures: Newcarron Court Christmas celebrations with Santa and Provost

There were two very special visitors at the Newcarron Court nursing home Christmas party this week.

Provost Robert Bissett was there and he brought along Santa, who had taken time off from his December 25 preparations to hand over some selection boxes to the residents.

They arrived at the perfect time as the staff were busy organising the annual Christmas party for residents.

Like so many nursing home staff and carers they will be working throughout the festive period to look after our elderly and vulnerable.

A big thank you from everyone for all their efforts.

Merry Christmas.

1 . Newcarron Nursing Home Christmas party Provost Robert Bissett and Santa were delighted to visit.

2 . Newcarron Nursing Home Christmas party Residents were enjoying their Christmas party.

3 . Newcarron Nursing Home Christmas party Even those confined to bed were delighted to get a visit - and a present.