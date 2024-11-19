In Pictures: New look Grangemouth nursery play area is really growing on the children

As you can see from photographer Michael Gillen’s pictures, staff and children at the ELCC in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth, are all enjoying the new play area, which was created over the two-week October holiday period by Grangemouth landscaping firm idverde.

Christine Clark, head of centre, said: “It was through a grandparent of one of the children. They had a connection with the company and put us in touch with them. The team at idverde have been fantastic, listening to all our plans.”

The firm paved a large area and installed a polytunnel which will allow the children to plant and grow their own food, which will subsequently make it possible to hold cooking classes further down the line.

Christine said: “This new area will allow us to develop our Grow to Cook project and do outdoors cooking and it’s a great area for storytelling and singing. We are also now able to teach the children basic fire safety thanks to the new firepit.”

The children were all asked what other features they would like to see introduced and the overwhelming consensus was a sandpit.

"They love it,” said Christine. “Even with the cold weather, they just wrap up in their waterproofs. It’s been a huge hit with the children.”

