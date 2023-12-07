News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Muiravonside Christmas market

The snow last weekend added a little something special to the Christmas market at Muiravonside Country Park on Sunday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT

The park looked very festive covered in a blanket of snow as visitors arrived for the event.

There were a wide range of stalls for people to browse as well as some tasty treats to enjoy.

Here are just some of the photographs Scott Louden captured on the day.

1. Muiravonside Christmas Market

People braved the cold weather on Sunday, December 3 for the Christmas market at Muiravonside Country Park. Photo: Scott Louden

2. Muiravonside Christmas Market

En route to check out the Christmas market. Photo: Scott Louden

3. Muiravonside Christmas Market

Lorna with her daughters Anna, 9, and Eilidh, 12, from Polmont warming up with some delicious hot chocolate. Photo: Scott Louden

4. Muiravonside Christmas Market

Elaine of Lou Lou Crafts Photo: Scott Louden

