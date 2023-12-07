In pictures: Muiravonside Christmas market
The snow last weekend added a little something special to the Christmas market at Muiravonside Country Park on Sunday.
By Fiona Dobie
The park looked very festive covered in a blanket of snow as visitors arrived for the event.
There were a wide range of stalls for people to browse as well as some tasty treats to enjoy.
Here are just some of the photographs Scott Louden captured on the day.
