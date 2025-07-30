In Pictures: More images of music and mirth at the mighty Falkirk Fest 2025

Hotel Caledonia Take it Easy under the tent playing some Eagles' classicsplaceholder image
By James Trimble
Published 30th Jul 2025, 10:17 BST
Music fans enjoyed the summer weather outside and the music of Oasis and others at this year’s Falkirk Fest in Callendar Park.

Music fans did not have to sell a kidney or re-mortgage their home to go and see Oasis songs play live this year.

For a fraction of the cost folks in the know were in the park on Saturday watching top tribute act Definitely Oasis right on their own doorstep.

As if that’s not enough fans of The Beatles, The Eagles, Paolo Nutini, Kings of Leon and Pink were also be able to hear their top tunes blasted out live by bands who understand what the love of music is all about.

Yes it was Falkirk Fest – the town’s annual gathering of tribute turns – and photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the event.

Pals under canvas prepare to see the next act on stage

Pals under canvas prepare to see the next act on stage Photo: Michael Gillen

Sun, fun and plenty of refreshments in Callendar Park

Sun, fun and plenty of refreshments in Callendar Park Photo: Michael Gillen

The sun's going down but the rock rolls on at Falkirk Fest 2025

The sun's going down but the rock rolls on at Falkirk Fest 2025 Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk Fest 2025 saw hundreds of music lovers gather in Callendar Park

Falkirk Fest 2025 saw hundreds of music lovers gather in Callendar Park Photo: Michael Gillen

