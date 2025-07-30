In Pictures: More images of music and mirth at the mighty Falkirk Fest 2025

Music fans did not have to sell a kidney or re-mortgage their home to go and see Oasis songs play live this year.
For a fraction of the cost folks in the know were in the park on Saturday watching top tribute act Definitely Oasis right on their own doorstep.
As if that’s not enough fans of The Beatles, The Eagles, Paolo Nutini, Kings of Leon and Pink were also be able to hear their top tunes blasted out live by bands who understand what the love of music is all about.
Yes it was Falkirk Fest – the town’s annual gathering of tribute turns – and photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the event.
