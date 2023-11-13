In pictures: Memorial bench unveiled in Falkirk town centre to mark 100 years of Royal British Legion

A memorial bench has been unveiled in Falkirk town centre – albeit two years after the anniversary.

The metal seat is in Lower Newmarket Street and has been installed to mark 100 years of the work of the Royal British Legion.

The anniversary was in 2021 but the ceremony was delayed until the weekend due to the covid pandemic.

However, it was fitting that the event took place on Armistice Day and at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month the invited guests joined the community in two minutes of silence to remember all those who had died in service of their country.

Unveiling the bench were Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson, who is also patron of the Ancre Somme Association Scotland charity, along with Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett.

The event was conduction by Councillor William Buchanan, who is also president of the ASA Scotland, who said: "We wanted to pay tribute and say thank you to the Royal British Legion Scotland for the support they have given our veterans for over 100 years."

ASA Scotland chairman West Lothian councillor Harry Cartmill then unveiled a RBL commemorative stone and presented Grangemouth Royal British Legion with a new RBL Scotland Flag.

The bench was made by Stenhousemuir company AIM group, who invited local school pupils to be involved in designing and making this bench and others. One of the pupils has now been taken on as an apprentice.

ASA Scotland thanked Charlie Wallace, The King’s Body Guard for Scotland, Sir Iain McMillan CBE and leader of Falkirk Council Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn for attending the event.

1 . Royal British Legion memorial bench Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson and Provost Robert Bissett unveiled the memorial bench in Lower Newmarket Street. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Royal British Legion memorial bench The event should have taken place two years ago but was delayed due to the covid pandemic. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Royal British Legion memorial bench Invited guests with the new flag presented to the Grangemouth branch of Royal British Legion Scotland. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales