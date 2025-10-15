In pictures: Meet the happy Monday Club members as Falkirk group celebrates 35 years

The Monday Club at Thornhill Community Centre marked its 35th anniversary with a special party.
It was generously sponsored by Johnny Thompson of J&J Bathrooms in Falkirk and there was entertainment from singers John Davidson, Sharon Stevens and Kirk James.
Provost Robert Bissett came along to say a few words to those present, as well as presenting a bouquet of flowers to Jean Bell, who at 97, is the oldest club member and who joined the year after the group was set up. The Monday Club is a friendship group for people over 60, who are looking for some company on a Monday afternoon.
From 1.30pm to 3pm every week people are welcome to come along and have a cup of tea and blether with some old friends and meet some new friends.