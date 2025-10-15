In pictures: Meet the happy Monday Club members as Falkirk group celebrates 35 years

Members of an over-60s group set up to help people looking for friendship recently celebrated a special anniversary.

The Monday Club at Thornhill Community Centre marked its 35th anniversary with a special party.

It was generously sponsored by Johnny Thompson of J&J Bathrooms in Falkirk and there was entertainment from singers John Davidson, Sharon Stevens and Kirk James.

Provost Robert Bissett came along to say a few words to those present, as well as presenting a bouquet of flowers to Jean Bell, who at 97, is the oldest club member and who joined the year after the group was set up. The Monday Club is a friendship group for people over 60, who are looking for some company on a Monday afternoon.

From 1.30pm to 3pm every week people are welcome to come along and have a cup of tea and blether with some old friends and meet some new friends.

Monday Club committee members with Provost Robert Bissett and Jean Bell, who at 97, is club's longest serving member of the club. Left to right, Provost Robert Bissett, Carol Cartwright, Jean Bell, Maddie Walls, Wilma Henderson and Alison Penman.

Monday Club committee members with Provost Robert Bissett and Jean Bell, who at 97, is club's longest serving member of the club. Left to right, Provost Robert Bissett, Carol Cartwright, Jean Bell, Maddie Walls, Wilma Henderson and Alison Penman. Photo: Michael Gillen

Provost Robert Bissett presents Jean Bell with a bouquet of flowers - she joined the club 34 years ago.

Provost Robert Bissett presents Jean Bell with a bouquet of flowers - she joined the club 34 years ago. Photo: Michael Gillen

Some of the members getting ready to join in the celebration.

Some of the members getting ready to join in the celebration. Photo: Michael Gillen

Cheers to a great party celebrating the 35th anniversary,

Cheers to a great party celebrating the 35th anniversary, Photo: Michael Gillen

