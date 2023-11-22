In pictures: Mary Bow celebrates her 100th birthday at the Blind Club

The district’s latest centenarian celebrated in style by dancing at her birthday party.

Mary Bow was guest of honour at a surprise party held at Falkirk Blind Club where she has been a member for the last decade.

Now a resident in Caledonian Care Home in Larbert, Mary had a small family gathering there last Thursday when she turned 100.

The following day, care home staff organised a party for Mary and the residents.

Tuesday’s event in The Falkirk Stadium was organised by daughter Moira Wilson when her mum was able to spend time with the many friends she has made at the club over the years.

Throughout the afternoon there was gifts, cards, balloons, entertainment and, of course, a special cake.

Mary was born on November 16, 1923 in Ballindalloch in the Spey Valley. She was the middle child of a large family with six brothers and two sisters.

The family later moved to Buckie in Banffshire and it was from there, aged only 17, that in 1940 Mary set off on the long journey to Alsager in Cheshire to work in a munitions factory. She was to remain there for the next four years.

Daughter Moira said: “It was a long way for her to go and when we asked her why she chose to go all the way to Cheshire she said ‘it was go there or be a land girl’. She obviously thought that was the preferred option.”

Mary later married and had two sons and a daughter.

The family moved from Buckie to the Falkirk area in the mid-1950s.

Mary and daughter Moira both worked for a while at Stein’s Brickworks in Allandale before going into the hospitality trade where they were kitchen assistants, following their boss round the many hotels he managed in the area.

Moira added: “Mum technically never retired, working right up until she was 75 and then only stopped when she had to undergo a big operation. Her working apron was still hanging in the wardrobe.”

Until last year Mary lived in the Corentin Court high flats in Falkirk before her move to the care home.

Moira said she is a much-loved mum, mum-in-law, sister, auntie, granny and great-granny.

"Mum always said her secret to long life was good food and hard work – and she has been proved right,” said Moira.

