In pictures: Maggie's Forth Valley hosts successful Christmas Fayre at Larbert centre
The Christmas Fayre was well attended – and Santa Claus put in an appearance to the delight of youngsters.
Held in the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, the fayre has established itself as an important fundraiser for the caring cancer centre.
As well as lots of stalls, including crafters and small businesses, there were raffles, a tombola and home baking on offer.
The centre also benefited from a fundraising cheque recently from the maternity sonographers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. The group cycled 70km from Glasgow to Edinburgh and raised £2570.67.
This Sunday sees another popular event take place in Larbert Woods to raise funds for the centre.
The Elf Family Fun Run is an opportunity for people of all ages to walk, skip, jog or run round the 1.5 mile route.
More details here