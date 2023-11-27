News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Maggie's Forth Valley hosts successful Christmas Fayre at Larbert centre

Lots of people turned out to support the Maggie’s Forth Valley fundraiser on Saturday.
Jill Buchanan
Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT

The Christmas Fayre was well attended – and Santa Claus put in an appearance to the delight of youngsters.

Held in the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, the fayre has established itself as an important fundraiser for the caring cancer centre.

As well as lots of stalls, including crafters and small businesses, there were raffles, a tombola and home baking on offer.

The centre also benefited from a fundraising cheque recently from the maternity sonographers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. The group cycled 70km from Glasgow to Edinburgh and raised £2570.67.

This Sunday sees another popular event take place in Larbert Woods to raise funds for the centre.

The Elf Family Fun Run is an opportunity for people of all ages to walk, skip, jog or run round the 1.5 mile route.



Seven-year-old Aria Wotherspoon and mum Sarah meet Santa Claus at the event in the Maggie's Centre in Larbert.



Seven-year-old Aria Wotherspoon and mum Sarah meet Santa Claus at the event in the Maggie's Centre in Larbert.

Lots of delicious home baking on offer at the fayre.



Lots of delicious home baking on offer at the fayre.

Helen and Ann on tea duty at Saturday's event in the Larbert centre.



Helen and Ann on tea duty at Saturday's event in the Larbert centre.

What a spread of home baking for those attending the Maggie's Christmas Fayre.



What a spread of home baking for those attending the Maggie's Christmas Fayre.

