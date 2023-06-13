In pictures: Maggie's Forth Valley host their Summer Fayre

The sun shone for Maggie’s Forth Valley summer fundraising fayre at the weekend as supporters of the charity turned out to enjoy the day.

Held in the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, visitors could make the most of the beautiful outdoor setting while there and enjoy a cuppa looking out of the loch.

Taking place last Saturday, there were lots of stalls, including tasty home baking and colourful crafts, while for the youngsters there was a bouncy castle and face painter.

All the money raised goes towards the running of the centre which supports people living with cancer and their loved ones. Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

Their other recent fundraiser was the Meander to Maggie’s when willing walkers set off from the Kelpies and walked to the centre off Quintinshill Drive.

