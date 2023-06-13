News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Maggie's Forth Valley host their Summer Fayre

The sun shone for Maggie’s Forth Valley summer fundraising fayre at the weekend as supporters of the charity turned out to enjoy the day.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST

Held in the centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, visitors could make the most of the beautiful outdoor setting while there and enjoy a cuppa looking out of the loch.

Taking place last Saturday, there were lots of stalls, including tasty home baking and colourful crafts, while for the youngsters there was a bouncy castle and face painter.

All the money raised goes towards the running of the centre which supports people living with cancer and their loved ones. Maggie’s Forth Valley relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

Their other recent fundraiser was the Meander to Maggie’s when willing walkers set off from the Kelpies and walked to the centre off Quintinshill Drive.

Volunteers from Grangemouth High School help out at the fayre.

There were lots of stalls for people to browse.

Local craft businesses were supporting the fayre.

Lots of pretty baubles were available at the Maggie's summer fayre.

