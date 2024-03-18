In pictures: Maggie's Forth Valley fundraisers abseil from Falkirk Wheel

Maggie’s Forth Valley organised the event on Saturday which saw dozens of intrepid adults abseil off the 100 feet tall landmark.

No experience was necessary as there was experts on hand to guide people every step of the way until they were back with their feet firmly on the ground.

Lots of family and friends turned up to support the abseillers as they bravely made their descent.

Those taking part paid £25 to register and had a £150 individual sponsorship target with all money raised going to Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Since Maggie’s opened their first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer and their loved ones take back control.

Maggie’s Forth Valley – which opened seven years ago this month – relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to be able to offer this high quality, professional support.

Another fundraiser on the horizon is Motown for Maggie’s at Grangemouth Town Hall on Saturday, June 22 from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be special performance from the Soul Kings.

Tickets are £30 per person, this includes buffet and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased here

