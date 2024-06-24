In pictures: Lucie and her pals shine like diamonds for Grangemouth Children's Day

This year it was Moray Primary School pupils who took centre stage in the park on Saturday and the spotlight was firmly on young Lucie who was crowned by Samantha Merrilees, founder of the Scott Martin Foundation, after the traditional parade down Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road.

Photographer Alan Murray was there to capture all the action on the big day – which would not have been possible without the hard work of the Children’s Day committee and the support of businesses, organisations and residents who continue to back the long standing celebration.

And this year saw members of the retinue and their friends and families take to the streets of Grangemouth with collecting tins to coin in cash to ensure the event takes place next year and continues to be enjoyed in the future.

The famous Children’s Day arches once again popped up all over town – with the Taylor Swift and Barbie creations drawing the crowds during the traditional Friday night arch patrol.

The retinue for 2024:

Lucie Niven (Queen), Lucia Harper, Alix Grant (Maids of Honour), Harry Docherty-Bennett (Herald), Adam Cantwell (Courtier), Murron Daisley, Ayda Gardner, Eilidh Gillespie, Lacey McBeth, Carys McIntyre, Charlotte McIntyre, Jessica Niven, Avah Stafford (Ladies in Waiting), Leo Kearney, Ethan Wraith (Page Boys), Isla Grenfell (Flower Girl).

Grangemouth Children's Day 2024 (Part One: The Parade) Crowds lined the streets for the traditional Children's Day procession

Grangemouth Children's Day 2024 (Part One: The Parade) There were plenty of people on floats to wave at during the procession

Grangemouth Children's Day 2024 (Part One: The Parade) The pipes and drums added to the atmosphere during the march to Zetland Park

Grangemouth Children's Day 2024 (Part One: The Parade) Pink was a popular colour at this year's Children's Day