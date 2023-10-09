In pictures: Lots of fun at Larbert Library's Fun Palace

The brave souls who braved the downpour on Saturday and ventured into Larbert Library’s Fun Palace had a great time.
There was lots to do, including decorate fairy doors, learn how to knit, make a mini-book and have fun at the imagination station.
It was also a great opportunity to discover what else is on offer at libraries across the district.
For details of more upcoming events, with many geared for Halloween fun, check out here
1. Library Fun Palace
At the Imagination Station Joshua, five, and Esme Mason, two, with gran Val had a great time - with help from staff Rachel Craig and Lisa Ryan. Photo: Alan Murray
Liz Storey, left, and Lorraine Watt at the Knitting and Pom Pom Station. Larbert Library Knitting Group meet every fortnight on a Wednesday in the library. Photo: Alan Murray
At the Imagination Station Joshua Mason, five, had fun blowing bubbles. Photo: Alan Murray
Sisters Isla, eight, Quinn, four, and Ellie, nine, with mum Louise Williams enjoy learning how to make a mini book with help from staff member Jennifer Hosie. Photo: Alan Murray