In pictures: Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson retires

By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 23:45 BST
His Majesty the King’s representative in Stirling and Falkirk has this week retired from his role as the Lord Lieutenant.

Alan Simpson officially retired from the prestigious role on Saturday, February 15 as he turned 75.

Mr Simpson has been the region’s Lord Lieutenant since February 2017. He served as a Deputy Lieutenant prior to his appointment by the late Her Majesty the Queen.

The Lord Lieutenant is His Majesty King Charles’ personal representative in the area whose prime duty is to uphold the dignity of the Crown.

The Lord Lieutenant arranges all visits of members of the Royal family to the Stirling and Falkirk area and escorts royal visitors; represents the King including duties with the armed forces and presenting certain honours, medals and awards.

They also encourage and assess nominations for Honours, both personal and for The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, and participates in civic, voluntary and social activities in the local area.

To mark his retiral, a special dinner was held recently, organised by the Vice and Deputy Lord Lieutenants.

The event, held at Forth Valley College’s Stirling Campus, saw the current serving Deputy Lieutenants as well as a number of retired Deputy Lieutenants who served under Mr Simpson and invited guests come together to celebrate his time in office.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, and Councillor Elaine Watterston, Lord Provost of Stirling, were also in attendance.

Mr Simpson was presented with a special glass bowl, designed by Rosie Campbell.

Photographer Mark Ferguson captured these images from the evening.

Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson, has retired from the role on his 75th birthday. (Pics: Mark Ferguson)

1. The Deputy Lieutenants of Falkirk and Stirling are hosting a dinner for Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson as he retires on February 15, 2025 his 75th birthday,

Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson, has retired from the role on his 75th birthday. (Pics: Mark Ferguson) Photo: Mark Ferguson

The Deputy Lieutenants of Falkirk and Stirling held a special retiral dinner for Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson recently.

2. Lord Lieutenant's retiral

The Deputy Lieutenants of Falkirk and Stirling held a special retiral dinner for Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson recently. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Retiring Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson with Rosie Campbell (bowl designer) & Pippa MacLean (Deputy Lieutenant).

3. Lord Lieutenant's retiral

Retiring Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson with Rosie Campbell (bowl designer) & Pippa MacLean (Deputy Lieutenant). Photo: Mark Ferguson

Mr Simpson received the special gift at the retiral dinner in Forth Valley College's Stirling campus earlier this month.

4. Lord Lieutenant's retiral

Mr Simpson received the special gift at the retiral dinner in Forth Valley College's Stirling campus earlier this month. Photo: Mark Ferguson

