In pictures: Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson retires

Alan Simpson officially retired from the prestigious role on Saturday, February 15 as he turned 75.

Mr Simpson has been the region’s Lord Lieutenant since February 2017. He served as a Deputy Lieutenant prior to his appointment by the late Her Majesty the Queen.

The Lord Lieutenant is His Majesty King Charles’ personal representative in the area whose prime duty is to uphold the dignity of the Crown.

The Lord Lieutenant arranges all visits of members of the Royal family to the Stirling and Falkirk area and escorts royal visitors; represents the King including duties with the armed forces and presenting certain honours, medals and awards.

They also encourage and assess nominations for Honours, both personal and for The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, and participates in civic, voluntary and social activities in the local area.

To mark his retiral, a special dinner was held recently, organised by the Vice and Deputy Lord Lieutenants.

The event, held at Forth Valley College’s Stirling Campus, saw the current serving Deputy Lieutenants as well as a number of retired Deputy Lieutenants who served under Mr Simpson and invited guests come together to celebrate his time in office.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, and Councillor Elaine Watterston, Lord Provost of Stirling, were also in attendance.

Mr Simpson was presented with a special glass bowl, designed by Rosie Campbell.

Photographer Mark Ferguson captured these images from the evening.

