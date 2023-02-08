News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Look back at local stars who graced stage at Falkirk Town Hall part two

As the curtain finally came down on Falkirk Town Hall productions we take another look back at some of the local performers who have tread the boards.

By Jill Buchanan
1 hour ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 5:54pm

There have been some wonderful productions by schools, dance groups and amateur companies which have captivated audiences of all ages.

This latest gallery gives a flavour of some of the great shows we all enjoyed in the last decade

Sit back, enjoy the show – and see if you spot anyone you know.

1. Falkirk Town Hall

Falkirk Bohemians brought us 'Hairspray in 2014

Photo: Alistair Pryde

2. Falkirk Town Hall

All dressed up for Hairspray

Photo: Alistair Pryde

3. Falkirk Town Hall

In 2014 Falkirk Youth Theatre performed Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Photo: Alan Murray

4. Falkirk Town Hall

The cast of Falkirk Youth Theatre bring their production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to town hall audiences

Photo: Alan Murray

