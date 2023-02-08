In pictures: Look back at local stars who graced stage at Falkirk Town Hall part two
As the curtain finally came down on Falkirk Town Hall productions we take another look back at some of the local performers who have tread the boards.
There have been some wonderful productions by schools, dance groups and amateur companies which have captivated audiences of all ages.
This latest gallery gives a flavour of some of the great shows we all enjoyed in the last decade
Sit back, enjoy the show – and see if you spot anyone you know.
