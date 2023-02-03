News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Look back at local stars who graced stage at Falkirk Town Hall

As the curtain comes down on Falkirk Town Hall productions we take a look back at some of the local performers who have tread the boards.

By Jill Buchanan
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:02pm

Over the years audiences have been treated to some wonderful productions by schools, dance groups and amateur companies, with a vast age range taking on the starring and support roles.

We begin our look back almost 15 years ago with a snapshot of some of the great shows we all enjoyed.

Sit back, enjoy the show – and see if you spot anyone you know.

1. Falkirk Town Hall

In April 2010 Falkirk Operatic Society performed Fiddler on the Roof

Photo: Gary Hutchison

2. Falkirk Town Hall

In March 2010 Stenhouse School of Dance held their annual show with Denny, Camelon and some Larbert classes

Photo: Gary Hutchison

3. Falkirk Town Hall

McKechnie School of Dance annual show in February 2010

Photo: Gary Hutchison

4. Falkirk Town Hall

Pupils taking part in Accent on Schools in May 2099

Photo: Jimi Rae

