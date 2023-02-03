In pictures: Look back at local stars who graced stage at Falkirk Town Hall
As the curtain comes down on Falkirk Town Hall productions we take a look back at some of the local performers who have tread the boards.
Over the years audiences have been treated to some wonderful productions by schools, dance groups and amateur companies, with a vast age range taking on the starring and support roles.
We begin our look back almost 15 years ago with a snapshot of some of the great shows we all enjoyed.
Sit back, enjoy the show – and see if you spot anyone you know.
