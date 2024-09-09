In Pictures: Little ducks, big bucks - wee yellow fellows raise smiles and cash aplenty for Grangemouth Children's Day

Captured in pictures by photographer Mark Feguson, the little plastic army was released into the Grange Burn by the quack pack as families cheered on their buoyant entrants from the safety of the banks.

This year’s lucky duck sponsors were Allan Matheson (Duck 79) who pocketed £50 for coming first, Janet Walker (Duck 326) who is now £30 richer after finishing second and S Corrie (Duck 509) who got a tenner for third.

A spokesperson for organisers Friends of Zetland Park said: “Everyone has helped raise more that £1300 for the Grangemouth Children's Day funds which will soon be going their way once we gather in all the sponsor money.”

