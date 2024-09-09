Jacqui Foley cannot contain her excitement over this year's duck raceplaceholder image
In Pictures: Little ducks, big bucks - wee yellow fellows raise smiles and cash aplenty for Grangemouth Children's Day

By James Trimble
Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:26 BST
The annual Grangemouth Duck Race took placed last Saturday and raised over £1300 for that other local tradition Grangemouth Children’s Day.

Captured in pictures by photographer Mark Feguson, the little plastic army was released into the Grange Burn by the quack pack as families cheered on their buoyant entrants from the safety of the banks.

This year’s lucky duck sponsors were Allan Matheson (Duck 79) who pocketed £50 for coming first, Janet Walker (Duck 326) who is now £30 richer after finishing second and S Corrie (Duck 509) who got a tenner for third.

A spokesperson for organisers Friends of Zetland Park said: “Everyone has helped raise more that £1300 for the Grangemouth Children's Day funds which will soon be going their way once we gather in all the sponsor money.”

The duck race crew get ready for the action to begin

1. Grangemouth Duck Race 2024

The duck race crew get ready for the action to begin Photo: Mark Ferguson

Drop the lot! Grangemouth Duck Race gets underway

2. Grangemouth Duck Race 2024

Drop the lot! Grangemouth Duck Race gets underway Photo: Mark Ferguson

It's raining ducks

3. Grangemouth Duck Race 2024

It's raining ducks Photo: Mark Ferguson

Spectators of all ages root for their duck to cross the line first

4. Grangemouth Duck Race 2024

Spectators of all ages root for their duck to cross the line first Photo: Mark Ferguson

