The crowd gathers at Linlithgow Bridge for the speeches on Marches day.

In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2025 events at Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness

By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jun 2025, 08:41 BST
The boundaries of the Ancient and Royal Burgh of Linlithgow were checked in traditional fashion with the annual riding of the Marches.

Members of the Deacons Court led the proceedings on the day, with the boundary in the west at Linlithgow Bridge and in the east at the old port of Blackness inspected.

Photographer Michael Gillen joined those gathered for the events at both ends of the town and captured these photographs from the day.

The inspections came as part of the 11am procession from The Cross which first headed to the Brig and then eastwards back through the town to Blackness.

Provost Green addresses the guests.

Provost Green addresses the guests. Photo: Michael Gillen

A word from the Lord Lyon.

A word from the Lord Lyon. Photo: Michael Gillen

Taking a drink.

Taking a drink. Photo: Michael Gillen

Speech time at the town's western boundary.

Speech time at the town's western boundary. Photo: Michael Gillen

