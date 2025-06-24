In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2025 events at Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness

Members of the Deacons Court led the proceedings on the day, with the boundary in the west at Linlithgow Bridge and in the east at the old port of Blackness inspected.

Photographer Michael Gillen joined those gathered for the events at both ends of the town and captured these photographs from the day.

The inspections came as part of the 11am procession from The Cross which first headed to the Brig and then eastwards back through the town to Blackness.

Photographs from the procession can be found in two parts here and here.

1 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 Provost Green addresses the guests. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 A word from the Lord Lyon. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales