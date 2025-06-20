The Marches takes place each year on the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June.placeholder image
The Marches takes place each year on the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June.

In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2025 11am procession (part two)

By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:10 BST
When it’s the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June, in Linlithgow that means only one thing – it’s Marches Day.

After a damp start the weather brightened up in time for the main event, the 11am procession.

Crowds turned out in force to celebrate the annual event, lining both sides of the High Street from the Cross westwards.

This year’s procession was even more special thanks to the inclusion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland - Balaklava company, pipes and drums and mascot Shetland pony Cruachan IV.

After giving the salute at the Cross shortly before 11am, the regiment headed off along the route ahead of the normal procession.

It left the cross at 11am, led by Linlithgow Reed Band, heading towards the Brig.

The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact – with checks made at both Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness.

As always, the procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests.

There were plenty of smiles, waves, cheers and cries of ‘Happy Marches’ along the way.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events in the second part of our photo gallery from the 11am procession. The first part can be seen here.

For pictures from the day’s events before the procession – including the salute by the Royal Regiment of Scotland – check out this gallery.

Watching the procession as it heads from the centre of town to the Brig.

1. Linlithgow Marches 2025

Watching the procession as it heads from the centre of town to the Brig. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A wave to the crowd.

2. Linlithgow Marches 2025

A wave to the crowd. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
All prepared with their seats in the sunshine.

3. Linlithgow Marches 2025

All prepared with their seats in the sunshine. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Waiting for the bands.

4. Linlithgow Marches 2025

Waiting for the bands. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:Linlithgow
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice