In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2025 11am procession (part two)

After a damp start the weather brightened up in time for the main event, the 11am procession.

Crowds turned out in force to celebrate the annual event, lining both sides of the High Street from the Cross westwards.

This year’s procession was even more special thanks to the inclusion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland - Balaklava company, pipes and drums and mascot Shetland pony Cruachan IV.

After giving the salute at the Cross shortly before 11am, the regiment headed off along the route ahead of the normal procession.

It left the cross at 11am, led by Linlithgow Reed Band, heading towards the Brig.

The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact – with checks made at both Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness.

As always, the procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests.

There were plenty of smiles, waves, cheers and cries of ‘Happy Marches’ along the way.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events in the second part of our photo gallery from the 11am procession. The first part can be seen here.

For pictures from the day’s events before the procession – including the salute by the Royal Regiment of Scotland – check out this gallery.

1 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 Watching the procession as it heads from the centre of town to the Brig. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 A wave to the crowd. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 All prepared with their seats in the sunshine. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Linlithgow Marches 2025 Waiting for the bands. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales