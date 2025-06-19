In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2025 11am procession (part one)

After a damp start the weather brightened up in time for the main event, the 11am procession.

Crowds turned out in force to celebrate the annual event, lining both sides of the High Street from the Cross westwards.

This year’s procession was even more special thanks to the inclusion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland - Balaklava company, pipes and drums and mascot Shetland pony Cruachan IV.

After giving the salute at the Cross shortly before 11am, the regiment headed off along the route ahead of the normal procession.

It left the cross at 11am, led by Linlithgow Reed Band, heading towards the Brig.

The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact – with checks made at both Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness.

As always, the procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests.

There were plenty of smiles, waves, cheers and cries of ‘Happy Marches’ along the way.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events.

