The Royal Regiment of Scotland headed off along the High Street, ahead of the parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Deacons Court.placeholder image
The Royal Regiment of Scotland headed off along the High Street, ahead of the parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Deacons Court.

In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2025 11am procession (part one)

By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:12 BST
When it’s the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June, in Linlithgow that means only one thing – it’s Marches Day.

After a damp start the weather brightened up in time for the main event, the 11am procession.

Crowds turned out in force to celebrate the annual event, lining both sides of the High Street from the Cross westwards.

This year’s procession was even more special thanks to the inclusion of The Royal Regiment of Scotland - Balaklava company, pipes and drums and mascot Shetland pony Cruachan IV.

After giving the salute at the Cross shortly before 11am, the regiment headed off along the route ahead of the normal procession.

It left the cross at 11am, led by Linlithgow Reed Band, heading towards the Brig.

The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact – with checks made at both Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness.

As always, the procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests.

There were plenty of smiles, waves, cheers and cries of ‘Happy Marches’ along the way.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events.

The full regiment were present on Tuesday.

1. Linlithgow Marches 2025

The full regiment were present on Tuesday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The army marched ahead of the usual procession.

2. Linlithgow Marches 2025

The army marched ahead of the usual procession. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Awaiting the start of the procession from The Cross.

3. Linlithgow Marches 2025

Awaiting the start of the procession from The Cross. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Enjoying their day.

4. Linlithgow Marches 2025

Enjoying their day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Linlithgow
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice