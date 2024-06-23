Linlithgow Reed Band play outside the Burgh Halls.Linlithgow Reed Band play outside the Burgh Halls.
In Pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2024 events before the main procession

By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 08:05 BST
The weather was kind as Linlithgow hosted its annual Marches celebrations on Tuesday.

The first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June is the day the town traditionally checks its boundaries, and this year was no different.

With an early rise at 5am to the flutes and drums, it’s a busy day for residents. As bands make their way around the streets rousing folk from their beds, the Provost hosts a breakfast for invited guests in the Burgh Halls.

Once complete, the civic party heads to the gates of the palace to fraternise with those participating in the day’s events. It’s then back to The Cross for the Fencing of the Court and the announcement of the prize winners ahead of the 11am procession to Linlithgow Bridge.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the events around The Cross and Palace ahead of the morning procession.

The Reed Band played at The Cross on Tuesday morning.

Photo: Michael Gillen

They played as dignitaries enjoyed a Marches breakfast in the Burgh Halls.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Members of the Reed Band.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Halberdiers Pamela Banks and Duncan Steven

Photo: Michael Gillen

