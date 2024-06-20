In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2024 11am procession part two

Crowds turned out once again on a dry day to celebrate the annual event, lining both sides of the High Street for the main event, the 11am procession.

Leaving The Cross on the hour led by Linlithgow Reed Band, the procession made its way west towards the Brig.

The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact – with checks made at both Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness.

As always, the procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests.

There were plenty of smiles, waves, cheers and cries of ‘Happy Marches’ along the way.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events in the second of our series of photo galleries.

The first gallery from the 11am procession can be found here

