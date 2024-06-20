Crowds turned out to support the day's main event, the 11am procession from The Cross to the Brig. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Crowds turned out to support the day's main event, the 11am procession from The Cross to the Brig. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2024 11am procession part one

By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Jun 2024, 10:42 BST
Tuesday was the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June and in Linlithgow that can mean nothing else other than it’s Marches Day.

Crowds turned out once again on a dry day to celebrate the annual event, lining both sides of the High Street for the main event, the 11am procession.

Leaving The Cross on the hour led by Linlithgow Reed Band, the procession made its way west towards the Brig.

The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact – with checks made at both Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness.

As always, the procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests.

There were plenty of smiles, waves, cheers and cries of ‘Happy Marches’ along the way.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events in the first of our series of photo galleries.

In position at The Cross awaiting the start of the procession.

1. Linlithgow Marches 2024

In position at The Cross awaiting the start of the procession.Photo: Michael Gillen

Locals and visitors took to the street for the annual tradition.

2. Linlithgow Marches 2024

Locals and visitors took to the street for the annual tradition.Photo: Michael Gillen

Excited for Marches Day.

3. Linlithgow Marches 2024

Excited for Marches Day.Photo: Michael Gillen

Waiting for events to get underway.

4. Linlithgow Marches 2024

Waiting for events to get underway.Photo: Michael Gillen

