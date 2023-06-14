In Pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2023 events before the main procession

The sun shone as Linlithgow hosted its annual Marches celebrations on Tuesday.

The first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June is the day the town traditionally checks its boundaries, and this year was no different.

With an early rise at 5am to the flutes and drums, it’s a busy day for residents. As bands make their way around the streets rousing folk from their beds, the Provost hosts a breakfast for invited guests in the Burgh Halls.

Once complete, the civic party heads to the gates of the palace to fraternise with those participating in the day’s events. It’s then back to The Cross for the Fencing of the Court and the announcement of the prize winners ahead of the 11am procession to Linlithgow Bridge.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the events around The Cross and Palace ahead of the morning procession.

1 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 Linlithgow Reed Band play at The Cross on Tuesday morning. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 The band played as dignitaries and guests finished their breakfast in the Burgh Halls. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 The Reed Band playing at The Cross. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 Leading the band. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 11