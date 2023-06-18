In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2023 events at Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness
The boundaries of the Ancient and Royal Burgh of Linlithgow were checked in traditional fashion on Tuesday with the annual riding of the Marches.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST
Members of the Deacons Court led the proceedings on the day, with the boundary in the west at Linlithgow Bridge and in the east at the old port of Blackness inspected.
Photographer Michael Gillen joined those gathered for the events at both ends of the town and captured these photographs from the day.
Page 1 of 10