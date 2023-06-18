News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Gathering at Linlithgow Bridge on Tuesday to check the Ancient and Royal Burgh's western boundary.Gathering at Linlithgow Bridge on Tuesday to check the Ancient and Royal Burgh's western boundary.
Gathering at Linlithgow Bridge on Tuesday to check the Ancient and Royal Burgh's western boundary.

In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2023 events at Linlithgow Bridge and Blackness

The boundaries of the Ancient and Royal Burgh of Linlithgow were checked in traditional fashion on Tuesday with the annual riding of the Marches.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST

Members of the Deacons Court led the proceedings on the day, with the boundary in the west at Linlithgow Bridge and in the east at the old port of Blackness inspected.

Photographer Michael Gillen joined those gathered for the events at both ends of the town and captured these photographs from the day.

Provost Elizabeth Park addresses those gathered at the Brig.

1. Linlithgow Marches 2023

Provost Elizabeth Park addresses those gathered at the Brig. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A toast from Deacon Stephen McGraw.

2. Linlithgow Marches 2023

A toast from Deacon Stephen McGraw. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Lord Lyon King of Arms, Dr Joe Morrow CVO CBE KC FRSE at Linlithgow Bridge

3. Linlithgow Marches 2023

The Lord Lyon King of Arms, Dr Joe Morrow CVO CBE KC FRSE at Linlithgow Bridge Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Deacon Stephanie Thomson speaks to those gathered.

4. Linlithgow Marches 2023

Deacon Stephanie Thomson speaks to those gathered. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10