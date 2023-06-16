In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2023 11am procession part 2

The crowds turned out to show their love and support of the Marches on Tuesday as the sun shone.

Local residents and visitors lined both sides of Linlithgow High Street for the day’s main event, the 11am procession. Led by Linlithgow Reed Band, the procession left The Cross and made its way west to Linlithgow Bridge.

The procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests. The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day's events.

1 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 The 11am procession is a highlight of the day. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 Guests on the trailers make their way along the High Street. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 Guests wave to the crowds Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 Celebrating the Marches Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales