News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2023 11am procession part 2

The crowds turned out to show their love and support of the Marches on Tuesday as the sun shone.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST

Local residents and visitors lined both sides of Linlithgow High Street for the day’s main event, the 11am procession. Led by Linlithgow Reed Band, the procession left The Cross and made its way west to Linlithgow Bridge.

The procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests. The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day's events.

The 11am procession is a highlight of the day.

1. Linlithgow Marches 2023

The 11am procession is a highlight of the day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Guests on the trailers make their way along the High Street.

2. Linlithgow Marches 2023

Guests on the trailers make their way along the High Street. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Guests wave to the crowds

3. Linlithgow Marches 2023

Guests wave to the crowds Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Celebrating the Marches

4. Linlithgow Marches 2023

Celebrating the Marches Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 19