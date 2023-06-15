News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
The Linlithgow Marches procession made its way from The Cross at 11am on Tuesday. (Pictures: Michael Gillen)The Linlithgow Marches procession made its way from The Cross at 11am on Tuesday. (Pictures: Michael Gillen)
The Linlithgow Marches procession made its way from The Cross at 11am on Tuesday. (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2023 11am procession part 1

The crowds turned out to show their love and support of the Marches on Tuesday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:26 BST

Local residents and visitors lined both sides of Linlithgow High Street for the day’s main event, the 11am procession. Led by Linlithgow Reed Band, the procession left The Cross and made its way west to Linlithgow Bridge.

The procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests. The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day's events.

Awaiting the start of the procession at The Cross.

1. Linlithgow Marches 2023

Awaiting the start of the procession at The Cross. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A prime viewing spot for the start of the traditional Marches procession.

2. Linlithgow Marches 2023

A prime viewing spot for the start of the traditional Marches procession. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The sun shone for the annual event on Tuesday.

3. Linlithgow Marches 2023

The sun shone for the annual event on Tuesday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Marches is the biggest day in the town's calendar.

4. Linlithgow Marches 2023

The Marches is the biggest day in the town's calendar. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13