In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2023 11am procession part 1

The crowds turned out to show their love and support of the Marches on Tuesday.

Local residents and visitors lined both sides of Linlithgow High Street for the day’s main event, the 11am procession. Led by Linlithgow Reed Band, the procession left The Cross and made its way west to Linlithgow Bridge.

The procession featured an array of bands, floats and community groups as well as the dignitaries and special guests. The traditional riding of the Marches sees townsfolk check the Ancient and Royal Burgh’s boundaries are still intact.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day's events.

1 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 Awaiting the start of the procession at The Cross. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 A prime viewing spot for the start of the traditional Marches procession. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 The sun shone for the annual event on Tuesday. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Linlithgow Marches 2023 The Marches is the biggest day in the town's calendar. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales