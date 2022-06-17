The procession returns from Blackness for the 5pm procession.

In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2022 three times round The Cross

Crowds gathered at the east end of Linlithgow High Street and around The Cross for the 5pm Marches procession on Tuesday.

By Fiona Dobie
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:08 am

After returning from Blackness, dignitaries, bands and community groups bring the boundary checking celebrations to a close by going three times round The Cross.

There was a good local turn out for the tradition after an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the day’s celebrations – spot yourself or anyone you know in any of his images?

1. Linlithgow Marches 2022

Waiting at The Cross for the evening procession to begin.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Linlithgow Marches 2022

Crowds gather by The Cross well which the procession will go round three times.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Linlithgow Marches 2022

It was the first time the Marches have been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Linlithgow Marches 2022

Many of the bands from the morning procession were there at 5pm.

Photo: Michael Gillen

