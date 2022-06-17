In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2022 three times round The Cross

After returning from Blackness, dignitaries, bands and community groups bring the boundary checking celebrations to a close by going three times round The Cross.

There was a good local turn out for the tradition after an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the day’s celebrations – spot yourself or anyone you know in any of his images?

1. Linlithgow Marches 2022 Waiting at The Cross for the evening procession to begin.

2. Linlithgow Marches 2022 Crowds gather by The Cross well which the procession will go round three times.

3. Linlithgow Marches 2022 It was the first time the Marches have been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. Linlithgow Marches 2022 Many of the bands from the morning procession were there at 5pm.