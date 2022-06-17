In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2022 three times round The Cross

After returning from Blackness, dignitaries, bands and community groups bring the boundary checking celebrations to a close by going three times round The Cross.
There was a good local turn out for the tradition after an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the day’s celebrations – spot yourself or anyone you know in any of his images?
1. Linlithgow Marches 2022
Waiting at The Cross for the evening procession to begin.
Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Linlithgow Marches 2022
Crowds gather by The Cross well which the procession will go round three times.
Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Linlithgow Marches 2022
It was the first time the Marches have been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Linlithgow Marches 2022
Many of the bands from the morning procession were there at 5pm.
Photo: Michael Gillen