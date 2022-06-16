The morning procession made its way west from The Cross at 11am.

In pictures: Linlithgow Marches 2022 11am procession

Crowds turned out to line Linlithgow High Street on Tuesday morning as the Marches returned.

By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:47 am

The traditional boundary checking celebrations were back in full force this year after a two year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local community were thrilled to see the event – the largest in the town’s calendar – back and showed their support by cheering the procession as it passed by.

This year’s 11am procession featured a large number of bands, floats and community organisations.

Photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the day’s events. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in his gallery of images?

1. Linlithgow Marches 2022

The Ex-tinguishers won first prize and best overall for their Lion King float.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Linlithgow Marches 2022

The 41 Club's Black Bitch float was well received.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Linlithgow Marches 2022

Linlithgow Union Canal Society (LUCS) celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Union Canal with its entry.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Linlithgow Marches 2022

Youngsters decorated their bikes for the occasion.

Photo: Michael Gillen

