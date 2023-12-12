News you can trust since 1845
The Christmas tree brightens up the village.
The Christmas tree brightens up the village.

In pictures: Limerigg's Christmas celebrations

The community came together in Limerigg last Friday night to celebrate the festive season.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 11:44 GMT

A special Christmas event had been organised by the Limerigg Action Group at the village hall for the whole family to enjoy.

There was a chance to browse some festive stalls at a Christmas market with the opportunity to buy some gifts from the vendors. Refreshments were also served including mince pies and hot chocolate.

Residents also gathered to join in with carol singing ensuring everyone was in the festive spirit.

In a post on Facebook, the organisers said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to come to our Christmas event on Friday. Amazing turn out, great event.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the evening. Do you recognise anyone?

The event, which included a market, took place on Friday evening.

1. Limerigg Christmas event

The event, which included a market, took place on Friday evening. Photo: Michael Gillen

There were lots of different items for sale at the stalls in the village hall.

2. Limerigg Christmas event

There were lots of different items for sale at the stalls in the village hall. Photo: Michael Gillen

The event was popular with all ages.

3. Limerigg Christmas event

The event was popular with all ages. Photo: Michael Gillen

Enjoying the festive celebrations.

4. Limerigg Christmas event

Enjoying the festive celebrations. Photo: Michael Gillen

