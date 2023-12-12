In pictures: Limerigg's Christmas celebrations

The community came together in Limerigg last Friday night to celebrate the festive season.

A special Christmas event had been organised by the Limerigg Action Group at the village hall for the whole family to enjoy.

There was a chance to browse some festive stalls at a Christmas market with the opportunity to buy some gifts from the vendors. Refreshments were also served including mince pies and hot chocolate.

Residents also gathered to join in with carol singing ensuring everyone was in the festive spirit.

In a post on Facebook, the organisers said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to come to our Christmas event on Friday. Amazing turn out, great event.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the evening. Do you recognise anyone?

