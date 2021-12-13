In pictures: Lighting up a Life at Strathcarron Hospice

The charity’s annual Light Up A Life service took place in the grounds of the Fankerton hospice last week.

Friends and relatives gathered for a poignant remembrance service where candles were lit and personal messages were placed on a Christmas tree.

The appeal celebrates the lives of those who have passed away but continue to live on in people’s hearts.

Hospice chaplain Stuart Murdoch delivered a reading, and a carol was sung by members of The Strathcarron Singers. The Dunblane Cathedral Handbell Ringers were also at the event.

Irene McKie, chief executive of Strathcarron Hospice: " It was a pleasure to welcome everyone safely back to Strathcarron Hospice for our outdoor Candlelight Service again, particularly in our 40th anniversary year.

“The service is a time to remember and celebrate the lives of our loved ones, just before Christmas.

"The Strathcarron Singers and Dunblane Handbell Ringers perform beautifully.

"Everyone enjoys listening and singing along to Christmas carols as they tie their cherished note or memory on to the Light up a Life Christmas Tree.”

1. Light Up a Life, Strathcarron Hospice The event is organised in memory of loved ones who have passed away. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Light Up a Life, Strathcarron Hospice Clare McGarr from The Strathcarron Singers. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Light Up a Life, Strathcarron Hospice Zoe Johnson, auxiliary nurse, lights a candle. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Light Up a Life, Strathcarron Hospice People turned out to remember their loved ones. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales