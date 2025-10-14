In pictures: Life-saving tribute to paramedic Rod Moore unveiled at Falkirk Stadium

Rod Moore had retired but came back to work in the front-line during the Covid pandemic. Sadly, he caught the virus and died in Forth Valley Royal Hospital in November 2020 only a few weeks after being admitted. He was only 63.

Since then he has received many honours, including news in the summer that he was one of eight Scots to receive the Elizabeth Emblem, which was introduced last year for public servants who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On Friday, a defibrillator and memorial plaque were unveiled at Falkirk Stadium, a fitting location as Rod was a lifelong Bairns supporter and it is also within site of Falkirk ambulance station.

Carrying out the unveiling was Rod’s wife, Clare.

Both were funded by the Friends of Forth Valley First Responders which Rod set up in 2005.

In a touching tribute, the group wrote on social media: “Today, our charity had the honour, of unveiling a plaque and placing a Public Access Defibrillator, in memory of the late Rod Moore, who was one of the key driving forces behind our First Responder scheme. “Rod, who had retired, gave everything to his job and sadly lost his life during the pandemic after returning to duty. “A touching celebration of Rod’s life, which was well attended by SASRA members, SAS serving staff, Police, Fire, ourselves, Safebase Scotland and Rod’s family.

"Rest in memories Rod and the legacy that you’ve left behind.”

Speaking at the short service, Richard Mclennan. Safebase chairperson, said: “We gather to unveil a memorial plaque in honour of our dear friend and colleague, Rod, a man whose warmth, integrity and quiet leadership left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege to know him.

“Today’s ceremony isn’t just about unveiling a plaque; it was about remembering the man behind it, a friend, a mentor and someone who made a genuine difference. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, in the service he gave and in the compassion he inspired in others.”

