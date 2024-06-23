In pictures: Libraries are for Everyone fun day in Larbert

The community was invited to find out more about what goes on when the Libraries are for Everyone day was hosted in Larbert on Saturday.

As well as launching this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, there were activities for all ages in the Hallam Road venue.

Youngsters were able to enjoy Bookbug sessions, Storytimes, coding workshops, retro gaming and LEGO, while the crafts for adults and children proved popular.

The free event also included a cartoon workshop and teen book group.

The aim was to reach people and families who have never used the library, or aren’t sure what happens behind the doors.

Lynne James, audience development librarian, said: "Our Libraries are for Everyone days are not only great fun and always hugely popular, but they’re a great entry point for people who have never used the library, or haven’t been in a while, to see what a modern library is all about.”

Lego was a popular attraction at the Libraries for Everyone fun day.

Lego was a popular attraction at the Libraries for Everyone fun day.

Everyone wanted to meet library mascot Bookbug.

Everyone wanted to meet library mascot Bookbug.

Lots of concentration required when making Lego models.

Lots of concentration required when making Lego models.

Seven-year-old Eilidh enjoys craft-making.

Seven-year-old Eilidh enjoys craft-making.

