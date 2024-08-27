In pictures: Laurieston parade to remember Armed Forces heroes of all ages

The event organised by the Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland took place in Laurieston last Saturday as part of Armed Forces Day and was an opportunity to give thanks for the service of those who serve our country on land, in the air and at sea.

It has become a regular event on the weekend nearest the anniversary of the death of John Thomas "Mac" McAleese. Born and raised in the village, he was a member of the British Army's Royal Engineers and the Special Air Service Regiment, and is remembered for his role in the storming of the Iranian Embassy in London during a hostage taking siege incident in May 1980.

He died on August 26, 2011 and ten years later the ASA commissioned a memorial bust from local sculptor Helen Runciman.

Grangemouth Sea Cadets also took part and it was an opportunity to remember one of their members, Harley Smith, who died in a road accident in Laurieston in 2020 when he was aged only 16.

Alan Simpson, HM’s Lord Lieutenant for Stirling and Falkirk, is patron of ASA Scotland, and during his speech he congratulated the trustees of the charity for all their work, both in organising the event in Callendar Park earlier this month and at Laurieston on Saturday.

Falkirk’s new MP, Euan Stainbank also spoke, along with ASA Scotland chairman Harry Cartmill.

The charity later thanks everyone for attending another successful day.

Laurieston Armed Forces Day Saturday's event was held at the war memorial in Laurieston.

Laurieston Armed Forces Day There was a short parade before the service began.

Laurieston Armed Forces Day Bo'ness Accordion Band were part of the parade.