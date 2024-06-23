In pictures: Larbert's Ladeside Primary open sensory garden built with thanks to the community

Thanks to the garden champions, youngsters at Ladeside primary school now have a fabulous sensory garden to make use of during the school day.

The transformation journey began when Julie Louden, education welfare officer, contacted Hazel Culbert, the community champion in Asda’s Stenhousemuir store.

In the next few months, the school secured grants from the Asda Foundation and the Scottish Book Trust, while further donations were received from Parents At Ladeside School and members of the school community.

The pupils created mood boards and wrote to local businesses asking for their support.

Astro turf was donated by Falkirk Golf club and Scotia provided stones to create the different ties.

Parents not only volunteered materials but more importantly, their time to help push the project forward.

The school also had help from Falkirk Council’s community payback team to build the wooden structures.

All the efforts have created a bright, cheerful and welcoming space for all pupils to enjoy with the official opening ceremony taking place last Thursday.

Stephanie Allwood, principal teacher who led the project, said: “I am so proud of the teamwork, creativity and innovation of our pupils.

"It was been a pleasure to work with them, their parents and the wider community. I look forward to next year’s project when we will continue to work with Asda’s community champion, and also the team at Dobbie’s, to further develop our outdoor spaces.”

1 . Ladeside PS sensory garden The grand opening of the Ladeside Primary School's new sensory garden.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Ladeside PS sensory garden Enjoying finding out all the garden has to offer.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Ladeside PS sensory garden Smiles as the pupils from the school and nursery explore the garden.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Ladeside PS sensory garden The garden has been a community effort.Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales