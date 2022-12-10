In pictures: Larbert pupils' creations bring festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Maggie's Forth Valley

The creative talents of art and design pupils from Larbert High School have been bringing some festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The students recently spent time drawing their special designs on windows at the local hospital and Maggie’s Centre, teaming up with Artlink Central for the project.

Their stunning glass illustrations help brighten up communal spaces in the run up to Christmas.

It’s an initiative that the school have been involved in for a number of years now and it helps to bring a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors.

1. Festive art The initiative has been running for a number of years. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Festive art The project is completed in conjunction with Artlink Central. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Festive art The pupils decorated the windows at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and at the local Maggie's Centre. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Festive art The pupils hope their festive designs will bring a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales