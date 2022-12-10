In pictures: Larbert pupils' creations bring festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Maggie's Forth Valley
The creative talents of art and design pupils from Larbert High School have been bringing some festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
The students recently spent time drawing their special designs on windows at the local hospital and Maggie’s Centre, teaming up with Artlink Central for the project.
Their stunning glass illustrations help brighten up communal spaces in the run up to Christmas.
It’s an initiative that the school have been involved in for a number of years now and it helps to bring a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors.