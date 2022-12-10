News you can trust since 1845
Art pupils from Larbert High School decorate the hospital with their hand-drawn art to bring some Christmas cheer

In pictures: Larbert pupils' creations bring festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Maggie's Forth Valley

The creative talents of art and design pupils from Larbert High School have been bringing some festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 8:42am

The students recently spent time drawing their special designs on windows at the local hospital and Maggie’s Centre, teaming up with Artlink Central for the project.

Their stunning glass illustrations help brighten up communal spaces in the run up to Christmas.

It’s an initiative that the school have been involved in for a number of years now and it helps to bring a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors.

The initiative has been running for a number of years.

The project is completed in conjunction with Artlink Central.

The pupils decorated the windows at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and at the local Maggie's Centre.

The pupils hope their festive designs will bring a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors.

