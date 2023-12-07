In pictures: Larbert Old Church at Christmas

The congregation of Larbert Old Church and the wider community came together last weekend for a festive celebration.

The church held its Christmas tree light switch on event on Saturday, December 2.

Those attending were certainly able to get into the festive spirit thanks to musical entertainment in the form of carols played by Linlithgow Reed Band.

Despite the cold weather, the community turned out for the event and enjoyed the festive singing and refreshments.

The lights were switched on by Falkirk’s deputy provost David Balfour.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the event – spot anyone you know?

