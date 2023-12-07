News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Larbert Old Church at Christmas

The congregation of Larbert Old Church and the wider community came together last weekend for a festive celebration.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Dec 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 12:25 GMT

The church held its Christmas tree light switch on event on Saturday, December 2.

Those attending were certainly able to get into the festive spirit thanks to musical entertainment in the form of carols played by Linlithgow Reed Band.

Despite the cold weather, the community turned out for the event and enjoyed the festive singing and refreshments.

The lights were switched on by Falkirk’s deputy provost David Balfour.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the event – spot anyone you know?

Linlithgow Reed Band provided the music on the night.

Linlithgow Reed Band provided the music on the night. Photo: Alan Murray

Locals enjoyed the carols and festive music.

Locals enjoyed the carols and festive music. Photo: Alan Murray

Joining in with the carol singing.

Joining in with the carol singing. Photo: Alan Murray

Members of Linlithgow Reed Band played many carols and festive tunes for the occasion.

Members of Linlithgow Reed Band played many carols and festive tunes for the occasion. Photo: Alan Murray

