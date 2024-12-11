In pictures: Larbert High pupils welcome older community members for a St Andrews Day afternoon tea

More than 60 members of Age Concern Larbert and Stenhousemuir, who were between the ages of 74 and 95, enjoyed the event at Larbert High with over 130 pupils present from a range of different departments within the school.

The visitors were treated to some Scottish music from the school’s piping and drumming pupils and solo pianist, whilst refreshments were served by Academy of Hospitality pupils.

Young people from S3 Photography documented the afternoon’s proceedings, taking pictures of the event, while pupils from the ASC led the bingo and Scottish quiz.

The event celebrated the new partnership between Age Concern and the high school as part of the Developing the Young Workforce programme.

Alex Hastings, chairperson of Age Concern Larbert and Stenhousemuir, said: “We would like to thank Larbert High School for the kind invitation to the recent St Andrews day afternoon tea at the school for 50 of our members and we had amazing hospitality from the teachers and young people who were a credit to the school, themselves and their families.

"We are also looking forward to future intergenerational events between ourselves, the school and all the other community groups in the area, we have already had pupils from the schools ASC gaining work experience from our social events on a Thursday afternoon and we have had some very talented Community Arts pupils creating Christmas illustrations on our conservatory windows.”

Each member also received a hand made Christmas card with personalised message from BGE Art and Design pupils who also madehand made decorations which adorned the tables.

Elizabeth Kirk, teacher of Food and Consumer Technology and whole school DYW Coordinator, said: “Academy of Hospitality have thoroughly enjoyed making food and serving to Age Concern members. But more importantly, the connection between the generations has been a joy to see, and we look forward to hosting everyone again in the near future.”

Mhairi McAinsh, teacher of Art and Design and whole school DYW Coordinator, added: “In the last couple of months we hope we have, in some small way brought a smile to the members faces and encouraged more community spirit and intergenerational working.

"It has been great to help raising the profile of this wonderful charity, with some of the DYW projects we have been involved in with our young people at the helm, helping them also develop their skills to be successful in the workplace environment in the future.

"We hope to have many more opportunities for all of our faculties to get involved with Age Concern; from helping with IT and using digital devices to learning a new Language, inviting some of the members into faculties to talk about their own career journeys and memories and a Burns Ceilidh event is already in the planning stages with the PE department for January 2025.”

S6 Technologies pupil Olivia Wilson, who has been on work experience with Hescott Engineering in Larbert, has been making great use of her work experience this term by using new specialist software to design and manufacture a new large metal sign for Age Concern, with the help of Chris Scott and his team.

The school will host its annual Expressive Arts showcase on Tuesday, December 17. An art and design exhibition will take place in the school lecture theatre from 4.30pm to 6pm before a Christmas concert featuring some talented musicians from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. Entry is by donation at the door and everyone is welcome.

