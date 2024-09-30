In pictures: Kinneil House in Bo'ness hosts annual Roman open day

The annual event saw the house, cared for by Historic Environment Scotland, open its doors to the public for free.

A Roman encampment was set up in the grounds of the property offering family activities, crafts and games. There were members of the Antonine Guard and Britannia XIV re-enactment groups on hand to share elements of history with those attending.

The day offered an opportunity for people to explore the house without having to book a guided tour.

It was a chance to see the 16th/17th century painted rooms as well sa the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project exhibition showcasing Roman artefacts and games.

The neighbouring Kinneil Museum was also open and there was the chance to join a volunteer guide from the Friends of Kinneil for a guided history walk of the estate.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the day’s historical events.

1 . Kinneil's Roman Open Day Jamie Graham, of Britannia Society, playing the Portitive Organ, the only one in the world he had recreated and commissioned.

2 . Kinneil's Roman Open Day Sahib Singh (13) makes fire with Sam McAuliffe of Historic Environment Scotland.

3 . Kinneil's Roman Open Day Erin MacNeil (8), Isla Clark (7), Sam MacNeil (6) and Orla Clark (4) enjoy their day at Kinneil House on Saturday.