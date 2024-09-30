Noah Ehrhardt (3) and Douglas Eckhart of the Antonine Guard.Noah Ehrhardt (3) and Douglas Eckhart of the Antonine Guard.
Noah Ehrhardt (3) and Douglas Eckhart of the Antonine Guard.

In pictures: Kinneil House in Bo'ness hosts annual Roman open day

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:31 BST
Visitors to Kinneil House on Saturday took a step back in time as the historic attraction hosted a Roman open day.

The annual event saw the house, cared for by Historic Environment Scotland, open its doors to the public for free.

A Roman encampment was set up in the grounds of the property offering family activities, crafts and games. There were members of the Antonine Guard and Britannia XIV re-enactment groups on hand to share elements of history with those attending.

The day offered an opportunity for people to explore the house without having to book a guided tour.

It was a chance to see the 16th/17th century painted rooms as well sa the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project exhibition showcasing Roman artefacts and games.

The neighbouring Kinneil Museum was also open and there was the chance to join a volunteer guide from the Friends of Kinneil for a guided history walk of the estate.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the day’s historical events.

Jamie Graham, of Britannia Society, playing the Portitive Organ, the only one in the world he had recreated and commissioned.

1. Kinneil's Roman Open Day

Jamie Graham, of Britannia Society, playing the Portitive Organ, the only one in the world he had recreated and commissioned. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Sahib Singh (13) makes fire with Sam McAuliffe of Historic Environment Scotland.

2. Kinneil's Roman Open Day

Sahib Singh (13) makes fire with Sam McAuliffe of Historic Environment Scotland. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Erin MacNeil (8), Isla Clark (7), Sam MacNeil (6) and Orla Clark (4) enjoy their day at Kinneil House on Saturday.

3. Kinneil's Roman Open Day

Erin MacNeil (8), Isla Clark (7), Sam MacNeil (6) and Orla Clark (4) enjoy their day at Kinneil House on Saturday. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Harris Boa (2) and James McDonald ( Cassius Maecilus) of the Antonine Guard.

4. Kinneil's Roman Open Day

Harris Boa (2) and James McDonald ( Cassius Maecilus) of the Antonine Guard. Photo: Alan Murray

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bo'nessHistoric Environment Scotland