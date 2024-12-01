In pictures: Kinnaird Manor care home hosts Christmas Fayre in Camelon

Kinnaird Manor which is in Brown Street, Camelon, held the fundraiser in the neighbouring church hall.
While there were many local craft businesses and individuals who turned out to support them, there was also a stall with items made by the residents.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Christmas Fayre without a visit from Santa – who also brought along his little friend, Elf on the Shelf, to the delight of the many youngsters attending.
