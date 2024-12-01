In pictures: Kinnaird Manor care home hosts Christmas Fayre in Camelon

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 1st Dec 2024, 18:09 BST
A care home hosted its first-ever Christmas Fayre at the end of last week.

Kinnaird Manor which is in Brown Street, Camelon, held the fundraiser in the neighbouring church hall.

While there were many local craft businesses and individuals who turned out to support them, there was also a stall with items made by the residents.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Christmas Fayre without a visit from Santa – who also brought along his little friend, Elf on the Shelf, to the delight of the many youngsters attending.

Some happy youngsters meet Santa.

1. Kinnaird Manor Christmas Fayre

Some happy youngsters meet Santa. Photo: Scott Louden

Diane of Bonny Baskets with her stall at the fayre.

2. Kinnaird Manor Christmas Fayre

Diane of Bonny Baskets with her stall at the fayre. Photo: Scott Louden

Amy of Just Baked serving up some tasty treats.

3. Kinnaird Manor Christmas Fayre

Amy of Just Baked serving up some tasty treats. Photo: Scott Louden

Beth had a stall of colourful ladies' accessories

4. Kinnaird Manor Christmas Fayre

Beth had a stall of colourful ladies' accessories Photo: Scott Louden

