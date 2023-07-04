In pictures: King Charles visits Kinneil House in Bo'ness
A crowd of around 200 gathered to see – and perhaps meet – the monarch on his first visit to the Falkirk Council area. King Charles was given a tour of Kinneil House as well as meeting representatives from local organisations. He even met with two Bo’ness Fair Queens – current Queen, Lexi Scotland who was crowned just last week and 1936 queen May Garrow who is now 99.
Others to meet the King included representatives from Cycling Without Age, Friends of Kinneil, FDAHM, local Scouts, Kinneil Band, Sustainable Thinking Scotland and Go! Youth Trust, a partnership with the Princes Trust.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the royal visit.