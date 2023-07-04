News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: King Charles visits Kinneil House in Bo'ness

Bo’ness welcomed His Majesty King Charles III to its historic Kinneil House on Monday afternoon.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:11 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:13 BST

A crowd of around 200 gathered to see – and perhaps meet – the monarch on his first visit to the Falkirk Council area. King Charles was given a tour of Kinneil House as well as meeting representatives from local organisations. He even met with two Bo’ness Fair Queens – current Queen, Lexi Scotland who was crowned just last week and 1936 queen May Garrow who is now 99.

Others to meet the King included representatives from Cycling Without Age, Friends of Kinneil, FDAHM, local Scouts, Kinneil Band, Sustainable Thinking Scotland and Go! Youth Trust, a partnership with the Princes Trust.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the royal visit.

Bo'ness Fair Queen Lexi Scotland with mum Diane and dad Craig were among those who met the King on Monday afternoon.

1. King Charles in Bo'ness

Bo'ness Fair Queen Lexi Scotland with mum Diane and dad Craig were among those who met the King on Monday afternoon. Photo: Michael Gillen

Crowds gathered at Kinneil hoping to see His Majesty.

2. King Charles in Bo'ness

Crowds gathered at Kinneil hoping to see His Majesty. Photo: Michael Gillen

Kinneil Band provided the sound track for the King's visit.

3. King Charles in Bo'ness

Kinneil Band provided the sound track for the King's visit. Photo: Michael Gillen

King Charles arrives for his first visit to the Falkirk Council area.

4. King Charles in Bo'ness

King Charles arrives for his first visit to the Falkirk Council area. Photo: Michael Gillen

