In Pictures: Internet dance star Serena McCall hosts charity workshops
Dancers from across the Forth Valley took part in a series of Easter charity workshops at FTH Theatre, hosted by Braes internet sensation Serena McCall.
Serena (15), who has over 36,000 followers on Instagram, ran the workshops to raise funds for Ashlee Easton’s Neuroblastoma Appeal. Ashlee (12), also from the Braes, was just six when she was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. Full story HERE
Dance workshops hosted by Serena McCall in aid of Ashlee Easton Neuroblastoma Appeal. Pictures by Jamie Forbes.