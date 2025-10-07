In pictures: Instagram art influencer Sophie Tea visits Strathcarron Hospice's Stenhousemuir shop

And it was all thanks to the determination of one hospice patient.

Sophie Tea Art, famed for her empowering ‘Nude’ series which celebrates body confidence and inclusivity, visited the hospice’s charity shop on Hallam Road on Friday as part of “Charity Shop Friday” – her nationwide project where she buys a charity shop item, transforms it with her unique art, and returns it for one lucky shopper to find.

Her visit to Stenhousemuir was the first time a Scottish charity shop had been chosen for the initiative and the visit was made possible by Laura McGowan, from Cumbernauld, who is living with secondary breast cancer and receiving care and support from Strathcarron.

A long-time admirer of Sophie’s work, Laura previously collaborated with her during Sophie’s ‘Nude’ era and reached out with a heartfelt request to bring the artist to Scotland to raise awareness of the vital services Strathcarron Hospice provide to families locally.

As part of her visit, Sophie spent time in the hospice’s craft room, where Laura paints and creates memory projects with her daughter Millie.

Laura said: “Sophie’s work has meant so much to me personally. To have her visit Strathcarron Hospice, spend time painting in the craft room, and highlight the Hospice through her amazing Charity Shop Friday initiative is incredibly special. It’s not just about the art, it’s about showing that even in the most difficult times, creativity and care can bring joy, connection, and hope.

“Strathcarron’s teams have supported me and my family for many years. My sister Donna was cared for here, spending her final days in 2018 at just 41. My own cancer diagnosis also brought me to Strathcarron, where I’ve been supported by the wonderful Live Your Life team. Their impact on my life has been immeasurable, from guiding me towards financial and practical help, to creating cherished memories with my daughter, Millie.

“My big brother Kevin is currently receiving care at the Hospice, and our family are being supported in so many ways. Strathcarron is the only place I want to spend my own final days (in a very long time hopefully) surrounded by the most important people in my life.

"Thanks to our visits to the craft room and the incredible Live Your Life team, Millie has become so comfortable with the hospice environment - and that means everything to me as a mum.

“Sophie Tea has truly taken me under her wing. She, along with her brilliant sidekick Alex who makes everything happen, has created opportunities and offered me so much support.

"For them to give their time to champion my chosen hospice and then come to support me personally at my fundraiser afterwards means the absolute world. I am so grateful to them – and to everyone at Strathcarron – for the amazing work they do. They have all become such an important part of my life.”

Sophie Tea said: “Hospices do incredible work in helping families make the most of every moment. I’m honoured to know Laura and be a part of this project in Scotland.”

Fiona Hannah, Retail Manager for Strathcarron Hospice said: “We were blown away by the support and enthusiasm of our local community. Over 300 people arrived to see the wonderful Sophie Tea Art and each one bought at least one item for Sophie to create her own design on.

“Sophie said it was the best charity shop she’s been to and the most people she’s ever had turn up to her Charity Shop Friday events, which was fantastic to hear. Sophie was incredible, as was her PA Alex. Sophie was drawing and chatting to every single person for over three hours.

“We’ve never sold as much bric a brac in one day, raising an extra £1000 for Strathcarron Hospice which is amazing!

“The event was joyful and emotional on many levels for us and our local community, as it was for Laura and her family, and we know she’s as delighted as we are that her goal of raising funds and awareness of her local hospice have been met. We are grateful to everyone who showed up with smiles on such a blustery day and made this a very special day to remember!”

Sophie Tea visits Strathcarron Hospice shop Instagram artist Sophie Tea visited Strathcarron Hospice and the Stenhousemuir shop, where hundreds had gathered to buy an item in the charity shop for Sophie to draw her signature nude on each and every item that her fans and followers bought.

Sophie Tea visits Strathcarron Hospice shop The visit was made possible by Laura McGowan from Cumbernauld, who is living with secondary breast cancer and receiving care and support from Strathcarron Hospice.She is pictured alongside Sophie Tea.

Sophie Tea visits Strathcarron Hospice shop Sophie Tea meets fans in the Hallam Road shop on Friday.