Fancy dress was optional but fun at the Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024Fancy dress was optional but fun at the Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024
Fancy dress was optional but fun at the Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024

In Pictures: Hundreds of free chocolate eggs enjoyed by young and old in Grangemouth public park Easter event

Friends of Inchyra Park once again raided the Easter Bunny’s underground bunker to collect 1000 chocolate eggs for youngsters to enjoy last weekend.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:32 BST

As you can see from Scott Louden’s photographs, everyone had a great time at the event, which took place on Sunday in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park.

The event, which ran from 1pm to 3pm, was this year sponsored by Forth Ports and Bowhouse Community Association and saw children receiving their free egg after they successfully collect all the clues in a fun filled day.

There was a play bus there on the day and entertainment from the talented thespians of the Young Portonian Theatre Company, who have came directly back over the rainbow from the land of Oz to join the fun.

Older people were able to enjoy a good time at the Easter egg hunt too

1. Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024

Older people were able to enjoy a good time at the Easter egg hunt too Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Ride 'em cowboy - a youngster channels his inner Clint Eastwood at Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt

2. Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024

Ride 'em cowboy - a youngster channels his inner Clint Eastwood at Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
There were crowds aplenty enjoying this years Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt

3. Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024

There were crowds aplenty enjoying this years Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
The tasty eggs were available throughout the day and lucky youngsters Abigail, 9, Leah, 10, Arianna, 6 , and Aimee, 2, got one each

4. Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024

The tasty eggs were available throughout the day and lucky youngsters Abigail, 9, Leah, 10, Arianna, 6 , and Aimee, 2, got one each Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GrangemouthForth Ports