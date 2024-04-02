In Pictures: Hundreds of free chocolate eggs enjoyed by young and old in Grangemouth public park Easter event

As you can see from Scott Louden’s photographs, everyone had a great time at the event, which took place on Sunday in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park.

The event, which ran from 1pm to 3pm, was this year sponsored by Forth Ports and Bowhouse Community Association and saw children receiving their free egg after they successfully collect all the clues in a fun filled day.

There was a play bus there on the day and entertainment from the talented thespians of the Young Portonian Theatre Company, who have came directly back over the rainbow from the land of Oz to join the fun.

1 . Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024 Older people were able to enjoy a good time at the Easter egg hunt too Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024 Ride 'em cowboy - a youngster channels his inner Clint Eastwood at Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2024 There were crowds aplenty enjoying this years Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales